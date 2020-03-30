The number of Floyd County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 rose slightly Monday in the 7 p.m. report from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The status update showed 31 positive cases in Floyd, up by three from the number reported at 7 p.m. Sunday, and by four from Saturday.
Eleven residents of Rome Health and Rehabilitation Center on Redmond Circle have tested positive for COVID-19. That number is an increase from the two residents who tested positive for the illness on Friday.
During that same time period the number of confirmed cases in Floyd County rose, from 17 on Thursday to 28 on Sunday.
A statement from Sava Senior Care confirmed that 11 residents at Rome Health and Rehabilitation Center on Redmond Circle tested positive for COVID-19. Of that number, two people are being treated at the hospitals.
The remaining residents are in isolation at the center. They’re also isolating any residents who appear to be symptomatic.
The statement also said they’re adhering to protocols outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and working with the Department of Public Health.
“We are currently restricting visitation at this time based on guidance from the CDC and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. We are in regular contact with our suppliers and vendors, as well as our pharmacy providers, to ensure the center has access to the supplies and medications necessary to maintain care for our residents and patients,” the statement read.
The Georgia Department of Public Health tracks cases by county of residence, not necessarily where the people are being treated.
Floyd County EMA Director Tim Herrington said local hospitals reported having a total of 9 positive cases as of Monday morning and had another 33 people awaiting test results.
As of 7 p.m., the number of coronavirus cases in Georgia was up by over 300, compared with the Sunday report.
Georgia had 3,032 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday night — with a quarter of them requiring patients to be hospitalized — and 102 deaths, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Fulton County continued to lead the state with 503 cases and 16 deaths. But Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia still had the most deaths, with 18, and the Georgia National Guard has sent a medical support team to Albany.
Bartow County had a slower overnight growth of just four, bring the total number of confirmed positives to 125. remained a hotspot, with 121 positive cases recorded and one death. DeKalb, Cobb and Gwinnett counties remained with Fulton and Dougherty in the top five.
The majority of cases, 57%, are people ages 18 to 59. Another 35% is made up of Georgians age 60 and older. The virus is hitting men and women almost equally in the state.
So far, two Floyd County residents have died as a result of a COVID-19 infection. The 75 year-old man and 65-year-old woman both had underlying conditions, according to the Department of Public Health.