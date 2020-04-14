Floyd Medical Center is one of the hospitals expected to benefit from a new state program augmenting staffing levels at healthcare facilities to deal with an expected surge of COVID-19 cases.
The state has partnered with Jackson Healthcare, a Georgia company with a portfolio of staffing, search and technology companies that assist health systems, hospitals and other healthcare facilities with workforce needs, a press release from Gov. Brian Kemp stated.
“In Rome, we will have one unit operational by April 21, and in Albany, we will have a second unit operational on April 28. We will also have one unit in Gainesville and one unit in Macon, both set to become operational on May 5,” Kemp said in his Monday address.
They’re expected to assign approximately 570 heathcare professionals statewide as part of this measure.
Much of the state’s early focus has been on the needs of hard hit Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany. The assistance includes over 200 positions there as well as a temporary medical unit with additional staffing.
In addition to FMC, the new units will go to Northeast Medical Center in Gainesville and Navicent Health in Macon.
The release said they’re expecting to add roughly 125 new staff across the three hospitals.
Long term care facilities
Two residents of Rome Health and Rehabilitation Center have died at local hospitals from complications related to a COVID-19 infection, spokesperson Annaliese Impink said on Tuesday.
So far, a total of 19 residents at the center have tested positive for COVID-19. Of that number, 10 are isolated at the facility on Redmond Circle and four are being treated at a hospital.
On a positive note, three of those who tested positive have recovered. Impink said they have all been retested and the results were negative. All three of those residents have come out of isolation.
Chulio Hills Health and Rehab reported that one employee tested positive for the disease on March 30. According to Brad Bilbo, a representative of Reliable Health Care Management LLC, no residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The two long-term care facilities in Floyd County were on a state report released Friday listing nursing homes where COVID-19 cases had been reported.
In Bartow County, Maple Ridge and Townsend Park have a total of 11 residents who have tested positive. In Gordon County, The Oaks and Fairmount and Calhoun Health Care on U.S. 41 both had a resident test positive for the disease.
Floyd County cases flat, state up by 600
The number of Floyd County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 increased by two on Tuesday, the state Department of Public Health reported. The number of residents who have tested positive for the disease rose from 118 to 120.
The DPH also announced Tuesday they are offering free COVID-19 screening for people with symptoms such as fever, dry cough or shortness of breath. The following people without symptoms may also be tested:
♦ Healthcare workers, first responders, and other critical infrastructure workers that have been exposed to COVID-19
♦ Residents of a long-term care facility or other group residential setting experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19
Call 706-802-5329 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday to be screened for testing.
Public Health releases a daily coronavirus status report at noon and 7 p.m. on its website, dph.georgia.gov. It lists cases by the person’s place of residence, not necessarily where they are being treated.
Local hospitals reported Tuesday they had 16 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 and 28 people awaiting test results. On Tuesday, results came back negative for 18 people being tested through local hospitals.
Statewide, there were 14,578 people diagnosed with the disease. That’s an increase of 945 cases since the 7 p.m. report on Monday. From Sunday to Monday the number of cases increased by over 1,000 statewide.
Nearly 20% of those — 2,858 — had symptoms serious enough to require hospitalization. There were 44 new deaths reported since Monday night, bringing Georgia’s total to 524 fatalities.
Over 61,000 Georgians have been tested so far, in both state and private laboratories.
An early hotspot, Bartow has slowly worked its way down the rankings to 12th in the number of cases, at 230 Tuesday, with 17 deaths.