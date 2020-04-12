One more Floyd County resident tested positive for COVID-19 overnight, bringing the total number of cases to 108 Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The death toll for the county remained at 5.
The agency releases a daily status report at noon and 7 p.m. on its website, dbh.georgia.gov. It lists cases by the person's place of residence, not necessarily where they are being treated.
Between the two Floyd County hospitals, 14 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 were under care Saturday evening with another 25 awaiting test results.
The rate of infection in hard-hit Bartow County continued to slow, with 213 recorded cases, up by just 2 from Saturday. Another resident succumbed to complications Sunday, making 16 deaths so far.
Statewide, there were 12,545 people diagnosed with the disease as of Sunday, an increase of 284 overnight. About 20% of those -- 2,663 -- had symptoms serious enough to require hospitalization. Ten deaths were reported overnight, bringing Georgia's total to 442 fatalities.
Over 54,000 Georgians have been tested so far, in both state and private laboratories.
Approximately 42,000 people have tested negative for the virus, although DPH spokesperson Nancy Nydam has said there are disparities in the way the results are reported and the negatives may be underrepresented.
About half the cases are in just 10 counties, with Fulton in metro Atlanta and Dougherty in south Georgia -- Albany -- accounting for 2,663 of them. The other eight hotspots are DeKalb, Cobb, Gwinnett, Clayton, Hall, Henry, Lee and Sumter.
Bartow is 11th in the number of cases. Other counties in the Northwest Georgia region are much lower on the list.
Paulding had 83 cases and 2 deaths as of the Sunday evening report; Gordon had 37 cases and 3 deaths; Polk had 25 cases and no deaths; Chattooga had 7 cases and 1 death; Walker had 6 cases and no deaths.
Dalton-Whitfield had 24 cases and 3 deaths.