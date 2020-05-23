Saturday evening saw an increase of two COVID-19 confirmed positive cases for Floyd County, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report, with a new total of 226, while the death total remained at 14.
Only two patients who tested positive for the virus remained under care in the county, with two patients at Floyd Medical Center and none at Redmond Regional Medical Center. There were also no patients awaiting test results as of Saturday afternoon, according to Floyd County Emergency Management totals.
The Saturday evening totals for some surrounding counties:
Gordon County reported 138 total positives and 15 deaths.
Bartow County reported 444 total positives and 36 deaths.
Polk County reported 96 total positives and zero deaths.
Chattooga County reported 24 total cases and two deaths.
Walker County reported 95 total positives and zero deaths.
Whitfield County reported 270 total positive and seven deaths.
Statewide, Georgia now has a confirmed total of 42,242 positives out of 453,537 tests conducted, and 1,822 deaths.