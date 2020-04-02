Eight more Floyd County residents were confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 as of Thursday night.
That brings to 77 the total number of local people who have tested positive for the illness, compared to 70 Wednesday night.
There has been a jump in the numbers of cases confirmed by the Georgia Department of Public Health since Monday, much of which has been attributed to an increased testing capacity.
Records indicated only 28 people infected with the disease on Sunday — the same day the DPH reported the death of a second Floyd County resident. No other Floyd death from COVID-19 has been reported since then.
Local hospitals reported to the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency on Thursday morning that they had 14 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, another 14 whose tests came back negative and 37 awaiting test results.
The local hospital numbers differ from the DPH numbers because the state records cases by county of residence while hospitals may be treating people from surrounding counties.
Meanwhile, a local nursing home has seen cases grow since last Thursday.
There are currently 15 residents at the Rome Health and Rehabilitation Center who have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those 15, four are being treated at a hospital.
“We continue with our process for screening all staff each shift. If staff show signs and symptoms of respiratory illness they are asked to go home and self-isolate,” said spokeswoman Annaliese Impink.
“We are screening all outside essential healthcare personnel prior to entering the center and we remain on restricted visitation to all others,” she added.
Regionally, Bartow County remained a hot spot for the coronavirus. Six new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 153 — and four deaths.
Both Polk and Gordon county had numbers in the double digits with 16 and 20 cases respectively. A 78-year-old man in Gordon County died from the disease. The DPH said he had an underlying condition.
Three residents of Chattooga County have tested positive to the virus, with no deaths reported.
Statewide there were 5,444 cases in Georgia Thursday night, with 1,129 people hospitalized and 178 deaths.
For weeks it has been known that people who were positive for COVID-19 but did not have symptoms likely were able to transmit the virus. However, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield confirmed on Monday that new data indicates as many as 25% of infected individuals remain asymptomatic.
DPH spokeswoman Nancy Nydam said Thursday they’ve also learned that individuals who are symptomatic are infectious up to 48 hours before symptoms appear.
“This new information tells the health care community, medical researchers, public health and governments why COVID-19 is spreading so rapidly,” Nydam said.
Unemployment claims skyrocket
Unemployment claims skyrocketed in Georgia for the week between March 22 through 28.
The Georgia Department of Labor processed 133,820 claims during that time, the highest number of claims it has ever processed in a week.
This increase is 1,102% over the prior week — more claims than were filed during the peak of the 2008-2009 recession, a DOL release stated.
Unemployment claims throughout the United States increased 101% last week to 6.6 million.
As part of that Georgia dispersed $14,563,575 in unemployment benefits to 64,022 Georgians for the week ending March 28.
“People are anxious and worried about their health, their families, and how they are going to continue to make it financially during these uncertain times,” GDOL Commissioner Mark Butler said in the release. “We are here to help Georgians get through this economic struggle.”
There are many Georgians who may be eligible for assistance but don’t know it, Butler said. Updated information about who is eligible can be found on the GDOL website at www.dol.georgia.gov.