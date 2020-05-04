The number of Floyd County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 grew by five Monday after several days of remaining flat.
Statewide, there were a total of 29,437 confirmed positive tests for the virus, up 866 from Sunday night. Sixty-four additional deaths were attributed to the disease as of Monday night, for a total of 1,243 fatalities.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher than official counts because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For others, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
Floyd County cases went up by 11 last week between Monday and Friday but stayed flat over the weekend. By Monday night, however, five new cases were diagnosed for a total of 150.
With an estimated population of 99,916, that puts the local rate of infection at just over 15 per every 10,000 residents. A total of 39 Rome and Floyd County residents have been hospitalized with the disease.
Here's a look at the status of surrounding counties as of 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report:
Gordon County had two new cases and an additional death, for a total of 116 people confirmed positive and 13 fatalities.
Polk County had a new case, for a total of 60 but no fatalities among them.
Chattooga County remained stable at 15 total cases, 2 deaths.
Bartow County had 12 new confirmed positives, totaling 341 cases. Thmber of deaths remained at 31.
Walker County had two new cases for a total of 61, with no deaths.
Meanwhile, the Atlanta region's largest malls have begun reopening, though not all the stores inside are restarting business, as restrictions enacted in Georgia because of the coronavirus have been eased.
The Outlet Shoppes in Woodstock opened for the weekend, but some individual stores in the complex stayed closed. John Rampsott was among the few shoppers.
"It ended up just being kind of surreal where you just go and no one's there," he told WSB-TV.
At Lenox Square in Buckhead, which reopens Monday, the owners are requiring workers to take safety precautions, such as being symptom-free and wearing masks at the mall. Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville set up sanitizing stations as it opened its doors, and kept the children's play area and food court seating closed.
Some shoppers think the openings are too soon and too risky.
"I'm fearful of people not taking safety precautions, and (I'd) rather be safe than to shop right now," Tanya Moor said.