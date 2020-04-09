An official with knowledge of the situation confirmed Thursday that state health officials are aware that at least one resident of at long term care facility in Gordon County -- The Oaks at Fairmount -- has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Oaks is a 24-bed assisted living facility on U.S. 411 in Fairmount. An employee who answered the phone on Thursday said no one would be available to talk about the situation at the facility.
Courtney Taylor, director of the Gordon County Emergency Management Agency, referred questions related to confirmed cases or patient information to the state Department of Public Health, saying he is only provided numbers, not details.
Taylor did confirm his agency has worked with The Oaks to provide the business with additional personal protective equipment at their request. He said that equipment has been delivered.
Such facilities have been especially vulnerable for the coronavirus due to patients' and residents' advanced age and health issues.
Georgia DPH spokesperson Nancy Nydam declined to confirm the information or release details Thursday but said the state agency will be releasing an updated list of affected long term care facilities on Friday.
In a list released on April 3, the state listed COVID-19 outbreaks in 47 long term care facilities, including Rome Health and Rehabilitation Center on Redmond Circle.
Floyd County cases continue slow, steady rise
The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Floyd County rose by three Thursday, to hit the 100-mark. A fifth fatality also was noted by the DPH.
Bartow County recorded 203 cases and 15 deaths.
While the cases continue to rise locally and regionally, they're not mirroring the rapid increase seen in many metro-Atlanta counties as well as two counties in South Georgia.
Statewide, there were 10,885 people diagnosed with the disease as of Thursday night, with 2,298 being treated in hospitals.
Over 41,000 Georgians have been tested, which leaves approximately 30,000 who have tested negative for COVID-19. However, Nydam has said that, because of the differences in reporting by the various facilities doing the testing, the negatives are underrepresented.
Local hospitals were treating 17 people confirmed with COVID-19 as well as 29 patients awaiting test results. There also were 23 patients whose test results came back negative for a COVID-19 infection.
Up to this point there have been 81 deaths in long term care facilities in Georgia, Nydam said. One resident of Rome Health and Rehabilitation Center who had the disease passed away on Wednesday.
Regionally, Polk County had 22 cases and no deaths and Gordon County had 27 cases and three deaths. Chattooga County's numbers were adjusted Thursday night to reflect four cases and one death.