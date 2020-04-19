No new positive COVID-19 cases or deaths were reported in Floyd County's population as of Sunday night, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
While last week started with a jump of 10 new cases, the ensuing days saw a flattening of the curve. Since Saturday evening, Floyd County has stayed at 122 cases and eight deaths.
Local hospitals reported 21 patients confirmed positive Sunday, 23 who tested negative and seven awaiting results. That count could include people who live in other counties.
Nearby Bartow county had four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the Saturday evening report, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 250 people. The number of deaths remained at 22 as of Sunday night.
Polk County had one more person test positive for the virus since Saturday night, making the total number of cases 30, but the number of deaths has remained at zero. Nine people in Chattooga County have tested positive and one has died; Gordon County had 64 cases and five deaths.
DPH lowered its statewide tally Sunday night to 18,157 positive cases from the 18,301 cases reported at noon. Private laboratories are handling the bulk of the testing and analysis.
The Sunday night number reflects an increase of 316 cases identified from Saturday night.
The number of deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus also were reduced to 681 from 697 in the afternoon report. That's an increase of four from Saturday night.
Of the 18,157 cases in Georgia, less than 18% of the people -- 3,426 -- have required hospitalization.
DPH reported 79,933 tests conducted so far, with 61,776 of the subjects testing negative for the virus.
Many healthcare professionals, including Northwest Georgia Department of Public Health Director Dr. Gary Voccio, predict that a peak will occur within the next two weeks, based on the current numbers and models.
Four testing sites have been set up in the following Northwest Georgia counties: Floyd, Bartow, Paulding and Walker.
Those with any of the COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, can visit any of these sites for testing.
Healthcare workers, infrastructure workers and first responders can test for the virus without having any symptoms as well. Those who live in a long-term care facility that has had an outbreak can also be tested without symptoms.
The Northwest Georgia Health District COVID-19 Testing Line is closed on Sunday. Residents can call the line at 706-802-5329 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday to be screened.