As of the 7 p.m. update Sunday, there were 620 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths in Georgia -- an increase of 20 cases and two deaths since noon.
The Georgia Emergency Management Agency noted that 4,020 tests have been conducted, with 620 registering positive for the novel coronavitus and 3,400 coming back negative.
Previously reported:
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose statewide overnight, according to the noon report Sunday from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The number of cases increased to 600 from the 555 reported at 7 p.m. Saturday. The number of deaths was at 23, compared to 20 on Saturday night.
Of the 23 deaths, 19 of the people had underlying health conditions and the median age was 67, according to data tracked by GEMA.
Floyd County's confirmed cases rose to 9, from the 8 who had tested positive as of Saturday.
The top five counties reporting positive tests were Fulton, at 108; Cobb at 61; Bartow at 57; Dougherty at 48; and DeKalb at 45.
The cases are reported by the person's county of residence.
For more information on the state's coronavirus response, visit the DPH website at https://dph.georgia.gov/