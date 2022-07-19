During Foundation Camp’s second week, young campers discovered their interests and unlocked their future potential through exploring activities and connecting with mentors and friends.
This week we take a look at some of the kids in the camp and the experiences they’ve enjoyed while there.
Essiah Whatley, a ninth grader who made an amazing catch during the camp’s Tuesday football game, said it’s his second year of Foundation Camp. He’s been able to play football with friends he made during his previous stay while getting to know new friends as well.
Whatley said his favorite part of the camp is the cooking lab. Being in the older group, he got to make spaghetti for himself and his peers. Although he laments there was no time to cook dessert, he said the spaghetti was delicious.
“It was way better than my mom’s, I can tell you that,” he joked. Whatley said he likes to cook and is thinking about pursuing cooking more in the future.
Michael Robinson is another upcoming ninth grader, and in his first year of camp he’s finding new interests and new friends. His favorite activities so far have been playing soccer and kickball with his friends and getting to experience canoeing on Paris Lake at Georgia Highlands College.
Jaden Ingram also said one of his favorite activities was getting on a canoe. He likes to be on the water and to swim, so getting to canoe was a lot of fun for him.
“I think the most fun things we get to do here are the field trips,” Ingram’s friend Landen Morgan added. He recalled going to Lake Winnie, where he got to relax on the lake and ride amusement park rides, in his previous year at Foundation Camp, and he said he is excited for the rest of the week’s activities.
For Jayse Malone, it’s been especially interesting to learn so many new things relating to college.
“When you come to Georgia Highlands College, you get the best education,” Malone said. “We learned how to tie a tie with Dr. Hersey. That was my favorite thing. You learn about everything at Foundation Camp.”
Meanwhile, the rest of the boys finished up their game and rushed to the water cooler to beat the heat as they laughed under July’s hot sun. Mentors and staff joked with the kids as they rehydrated, solidifying bonds that were created on the first day of camp.
As the kids climbed back up a hill to enter the air-conditioned building, they gave firm handshakes to professor and Foundation Camp organizer Jon Hersey as they passed him in the hallway.
The kids filed into a room with guest speaker Greg Shropshire, another Foundation Camp organizer and president of 100 Black Men of Rome-Northwest Georgia. He captivated the students with his tales of traveling not only to 30 different states but to over 20 countries in the world.
“Who here has a superpower?” he asked the students. After getting a few answers, Shropshire wrote their dreams on the board. He then affirmed the students’ aspirations in life — underscoring that, no matter their background, they have the power to achieve their own version of success, especially with role models and representation.
Tiawna Dennis said this was her first year taking her son to Foundation Camp, and the most important part for her child has been finding a mentor.
“We used to have camp every year when we were coming up, but they don’t have it anymore,” she said. “And for 100 Black Men to get this together for the kids — I love it”