The stabilization and rehabilitation of Unity Point Park at the confluence of the Etowah and Oostanaula rivers is inching closer to reality.
City Manager Sammy Rich said he hopes to be able to get work started sometime this fall on the 2013 SPLOST project. The special purpose local option sales tax package had $1.8 million earmarked for the project, including improvements to the South Broad bridge, which are done.
Having water levels as low as possible is important to the primary purpose of the project: stabilizing the bank to where the constant fluctuation of the river level doesn't erode the point any further.
CTI Engineers out of Chattanooga has developed a design for the project that includes a stairway down to the water with a canoe, kayak or paddleboard slide to assist paddlers with put-ins and take-outs.
"We're not talking about a grand redesign," Rich said. "We're mostly trying to reuse what we've got there, just cleaning it up and making it more functional."
Part of the plan also provides a little better access to the point for anglers.
Rich said that the engineering firm is in the process of getting final approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers before the work can get started.
Phillip Schofield, lead engineer, said the Corps made a paperwork error and is now having to go through the entire process of getting comments from agencies that might be impacted by the project -- such as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service -- before signing off on the plan.
Once the city reviews all of the documents and signs off on the project, it will be put out for bid. The SPLOST budget for that project eight years ago hasn't changed.
"I'm cautiously optimistic that we'll be able to get that cranked up," Rich said.
That could potentially coincide with the fall period when water levels, particularly in the Oostanaula are near their lowest.