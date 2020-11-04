One of the last projects from the 2013 SPLOST list, improvements to Unity Point on the downtown side of the confluence of the Oostanaula and Etowah rivers, may see construction activity soon.
Rome City Manager Sammy Rich said he has received construction documents from a Tennessee-based consultant but has not yet had an opportunity to review the plans.
“The primary goal of the project is to stabilize the riverbank at Unity Point,” Rich said. “That’s Option One — how do we stabilize and keep the confluence from washing in.”
Evidence of serious deterioration is easily visible to the naked eye. The frequent rise and fall of both the Etowah and Oostanaula rivers has caused the riverbank to erode significantly over the years.
The point was initially developed as part of Rome’s salute to the centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta in 1996.
One of the fundamental features of the project will be a canoe/kayak/paddleboard launch at the confluence. A firm arrangement with the Pullen family to clear up any issues related to access is still needed.
“We’ve really got to have some long term access worked out, so I’m going to be working on that as the next step,” Rich said.
Another factor complicating the design process, and the budget, is a sewer siphon box located at the confluence of the rivers.
“We can’t eliminate that siphon box, so it’s going to stay in place,” Rich said. “Maybe we can dress it up a little bit. Hopefully we’ll have a design that will clean it up and make it a little more functional as well.”