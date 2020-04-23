The United Way of Rome & Floyd County has taken a new approach to meeting human needs in the community since it hired Alli Mitchell a year ago to serve as it's executive director.
Thursday, Mitchell detailed the agencies efforts to collaborate and facilitate with other organizations to be able to respond quickly to needs across the community.
"Last year the issue of homelessness became a very hot topic," Mitchell said.
She explained to members of the Rome Rotary and Seven Hills Rotary Clubs via a Zoom video conference that the United Way led the effort to pull various groups together that were trying to tackle the problem to create the Inter-Agency Council on Poverty and Homelessness.
She said the different groups are now looking at homelessness as a shared community problem and are attempting to prioritize funding.
"Our goal is to connect, coordinate and, drive collaboration," Mitchell said. She said that originally the goal was to develop a cohesive plan to address the issue but that the COVID-19 emergency may have probably delayed the launch of that effort.
The United Way has also taken on the role of coordinating a COVID-19 community call once a week among government, private and non-profit entities to get an update on response and resources to meet immediate needs.
"Once a week community partners are brought together to help our community have a very coordinated transparent, communication and track response during this time," Mitchell said. Her office documents the needs and then tracks the response to meet those needs.
"Then we move on to the next thing," MItchell said.
In the past year the agency has transformed from an older model of giving smaller amounts of money to a larger number of charities to fully funding very specific programs. Seven programs are currently the beneficiary of major funding from the United Way.
No Longer Inc., affiliated with Living Proof Recovery, is for individuals who are no longer incarcerated to get back on their feet. Two programs managed by the YMCA are being funded. One, Become Unsinkable, is a swimming program while Teen Launch is a program which tries to help middle-school aged students with anger management issues.
Project Learn at the Boys & Girls Club of Rome is another beneficiary.
Acts of Kindness and Outdoor Adventures & Cooking Matters are a pair program operated by Summit Quest which provides support to individuals who are coping with cancer in their family.
The Family Resource Center Life Skills Training program operated under the umbrella of the Rome Exchange Club is also receives major funding from the United Way. The program provides basic life skills designed to prevent child abuse and neglect.
"We are super excited to partner with those programs and if anything we'd like to increase the funds that we give to those program," Mitchell said.
The United Way has also taken on strong advocacy roles for issues related to mental health awareness,anti-trafficking and slavery, HIV-AIDS prevention and awareness and issues of diversity, equity and inclusion.
"We want to help bring awareness about those issues," Mitchell said. She said Georgia ranks incredibly high for new cases of HIV across the country.