United Way of Rome and Floyd County is partnering with the community to repair a house for the family of a young woman who was killed to keep her children and their grandmother together.
"United Way's program Project Home started working with the family a few months ago to secure them safe and comfortable housing," the Rome Floyd County United Way's Executive Director Alli Mitchell said. "The goal of this weekend's clean-up is to have the community come together and alleviate the hardships the family has experienced."
"These kids have already gone through a great deal of trauma, and they would like to go home," Mitchell said.
Shauna Brown is taking care of her grandchildren in a Housing Authority apartment meant for one person. With space being tight, Project Home is gearing up to complete repairs this summer so the family can move in before school starts in August and the kids are ecstatic, Mitchell added.
Though the house was initially uninhabited and in a state of disrepair, the organization is partnering with companies in the community for roofing, flooring, and other repair services.
At Saturday's event, there will be no inside cleaning, but United Way will need help with yard work and throwing items away. Mitchell said there will be future events where people can paint the house among other tasks if they miss this volunteer opportunity.
"Our housing access is about removing barriers to safe house and keeping people together and safely housed," Mitchell said. "It's a really good opportunity for the community to come together around this family after a tragedy,"
Project Home's clean-up will take place May 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For those interested in volunteering, call 706-622-1990 or email Alli@urome.org, and for additional information visit their website https://www.uwrome.org/.