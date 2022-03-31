The United Way of Rome and Floyd County offers a phone line that helps residents of Floyd, Polk and Chattooga counties navigate resources -- and the number of calls for aid with evictions is growing exponentially.
When in crisis, people can become overwhelmed with a long list of numbers or become disheartened by redirection or closed offices, said Alli Mitchell, executive director of United Way Rome and Floyd County.
The Community Resource Line helps by mapping out resources for food, offsetting living costs and transportation, among many other services.
The resource navigator talks through a person's needs, then presents specific resources for the crisis they are facing.
"It can say 'what's your specific need,' and they can talk you through the options available to you," Mitchell added. "Then they can, if people are willing, go deeper in that conversation and understand what's going on that's contributing to you needing rent, and suggest other resources ... that can help you get back on your feet."
Mitchell said eviction moratoriums during the pandemic helped keep a lot of people in their homes. But with the moratorium ending, the center has received an uptick of people calling the resource line.
"What we're facing is a housing crisis," Mitchell said. "We don't have affordable housing, and we don't have housing availability."
According to data provided by United Way, 66.8% of calls have to do with utility or rent assistance, and the second most called about need is eviction at 4.2%. In total, some kind of housing assistance accounts for 81.6% of local needs called into the resource navigator.
A centralized resource line was the second most needed resource within the community, according to United Way data. Centralized resource lines can provide relief for nonprofit agencies in addition to helping those in need. Moreover, the data collected from the phone calls helps inform local and state funding decisions, the report stated.
For more information or to access the Community Resource Line call 706-622-1990.