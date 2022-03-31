The United Way of Rome and Floyd County offers a phone line to residents of Floyd, Polk and Chattooga county that navigates resources to residents in crisis, and the amount of callers are growing exponentially for aid for evictions.
When in crisis, people can become overwhelmed with a long list of numbers or become disheartened by redirection or closed offices, Alli Mitchell, executive Director of United Way Rome and Floyd County said.
The Community Resource Line helps those in crisis by mapping out resources for food, offsetting living costs, and transportation among many other services.
The resource navigator talks through a person's needs critical situation then presents specific resources to the crisis a person may face.
"(The resource navigator) can say 'what's your specific need' and they can talk you through the options available to you," Mitchell added. "Then they can, if people are willing, go deeper in that conversation and understand what's going on that's contributing to you needing rent, and suggest other resources... that can help you get back on your feet."
Mitchell stated moratoriums helped keep a lot of people in their homes, but with moratoriums ending, the center has received an uptick of people facing eviction calling the resource line.
"What we're facing is a housing crisis," Mitchell said. "We don't have affordable housing, and we don't have housing availability."
According to data provided by United Way, 66.8% of calls have to do with utility or rent assistance, and the second most called about need is eviction at 4.2%. In total, housing assistance reports for 81.6% of local needs called into the resource navigator.
A centralized resource line is the second most needed resource within the community, United Way data explained. Centralized resource lines can provide relief for non-profit agencies and reduce trauma to those in need. Moreover the data collected from the phone calls helps inform local and state funding decisions, reports state.
For more information or to access the Community Resource Line call 706-622-1990.