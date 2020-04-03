The United Way of Rome and Floyd County is offering $30,000 financial assistance to help those who have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
According to a media release, $10,000 of that has been used directly for rent and utility assistance.
“By far the most urgent needs currently identified through calls to United Way are for shelter and rent assistance,” said United Way CEO Alli Mitchell. "Keeping individuals and families in homes is a key component of the strategy to address homelessness locally. We need to look at both relief and prevention in order to make progress.”
According to a statement, the other $20,000 is being given through the organization’s Interagency Council on Poverty and Homelessness, which is funded by local donations.
This fund is to help establish temporary emergency shelters for women, men and children as the county navigates through impacts of the coronavirus.
“Through the ICPH, we already partner with and support organizations serving our most vulnerable populations. With shelters full or locked down to protect their current population, we need additional safe space for others during this crisis,” said Jordan Knight, the local United Way’s Board Chair.
“Giving through this channel allows our donors to support our community’s work to address homelessness without having to choose one program over another. 100% of these designated funds go directly to the identified solution, which is currently a team effort of local shelters and nonprofits.”
The United Way has also kept up regular communication with local government, community agencies and the Floyd Emergency Management Agency to make sure their efforts are coordinated.
The nonprofit has also started its own online coronavirus help guide that can be found at uwrome.org/guide.