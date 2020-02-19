An all-inclusive online database of area nonprofits and civic organizations is finally available after four months of work.
The 80-page Online Community Resource & Engagement Guide is now live, through the United Way of Rome & Floyd County website at uwrome.org/guide.
"If this works, not only does the community get the information they need, but we shorten the time between when someone needs a service and when they actually get services," Executive Director Alli Mitchell said Wednesday.
She said the guide will also help drive traffic to the nonprofits' websites.
"So we're helping support not only the programs we're funding, but we're supporting all the nonprofits and civic organizations we've gotten information from," Mitchell said.
In a colorful document organized into seven different categories, more than 70 local organizations can be found. And because the online document can be updated at any time when information changes, it will never be out of date, Mitchell pointed out.
"Printed resource guides and directories become obsolete very quickly," she said.
There was a time when the Rome and Floyd County community relied on a 2-1-1 community information line routed through Dalton.
Many organizations are still struggling to work from the same dated list of agencies and phone numbers they used years ago, Mitchell pointed out.
"United Ways operate or fund over 70% of 2-1-1 call centers across the U.S.," she said. "It's a wonderful service, but there is a rigorous accredited process and considerable cost to implementing and maintaining a 2-1-1 center. A community of our size simply cannot justify those burdens."
The beauty of the online guide, she said, is that it is a free resource that can be accessed instantly by anyone who has a cellphone or computer.
Mitchell even envisions law enforcement using it to help the homeless find the resources they need.
"In an entire year of taking calls from people in the community needing local services, only two people told me they don't have access to the internet," she said. "Everybody else really does seem grateful to have the power in their own hands now."
A Resource and Information Directory containing only phone numbers of local organizations also is now available online.
Mitchell said changing, adding or submitting new information for both the directory and the guide can be easily accomplished by agencies through an online form that is very user friendly.
Davies Shelters Executive Director Devon Smyth, Hospitality House for Women Executive Director Lynn Rousseau and Rome City Commissioner Bonny Askew all expressed gratitude over the project Wednesday.
"We were able to review the information before it was completed and we think it looks great," Rousseau said. "I'm excited for the community to begin using it."