After discussion among Emergency Shelter and Food Program board members, Alli Mitchell of United Way has announced the disbursement of an $84,350 federal grant to local organizations.
All of the organizations that applied are receiving part of the grant. Recipients include the Hospitality House, Rome-Floyd YMCA, Summit Quest, Action Ministries Rome, Journey Food Pantry, Open Door Home and Salvation Army.
Mitchell, who serves as the executive director and CEO of the Rome-Floyd County branch of the nonprofit organization, said Floyd County was awarded the amount from ESFP based on the area's metrics. ESFP is a national program over seen by a national board chaired by a representative from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that helps provide funds for local agencies to provide food and shelter.
United Way's role is to help administer the grant and create a board to determine what agencies should receive grant money and how much.
Mitchell notified local news outlets to help get the word out to local non-profit organizations who might be interested in applying.
This specific grant included supplemental funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The EFSP board included Father Rafael Carballo from Saint Mary's Catholic Church, Cathy Aiken-Freeman from Interagency Council on Preventing Homelessness, Drew Taylor from the Community Kitchen and other representatives from local nonprofits. Board members must reflect representative members on the national board as well, such as the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.
"Agencies apply, based on food or sheltering needs, since that's what the funding is to cover," Mitchell said. "Then what the local board did was basically look at community need and what are the needs in the community."
The board also looks at what the agencies provide and how they work together.
"We try and split up the funding in as fair a way as possible, because everybody needs funding," she said.
The grant was allocated in the following amounts:
- Hospitality House: $10,000
- Rome-Floyd YMCA: $8,000
- Summit Quest: $5,000
- Action Ministries Rome: $15,337.50
- Journey Food Pantry: $15,337.50
- Open Door Home: $15,337.50
- Salvation Army: $15,337.50