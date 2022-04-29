Three local organizations -- the Rome Floyd YMCA, Open Door Children's Home and Davies Shelters -- have been awarded with 2022 Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds through the United Way.
Funds have been awarded to the:
Rome-Floyd YMCA: $30,391 for food programs
Open Door Children’s Home: $30,391 for food programs
The Davies Shelters: $30,390 for shelter programs
Floyd County was allocated this funding for Phase 39 of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program along with funding made available through the American Rescue Plan Act to support local programs.
The United Way of Rome & Floyd County administers the county’s funding, assembling a local board of community representatives charged with distributing these funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of local food and shelter programs. The local board determines allocations through a competitive application process, as required by the national board.
The allocation was made by a national board chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency, and consists of representatives from the United Way Worldwide, American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, Salvation Army, National Council of Churches of Christ in the U.S.A., and the Jewish Federations of North America.