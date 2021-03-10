Through its United Way affiliate, four local organizations have been awarded $7,900.50 each for delivering emergency food and shelter services: Rome-Floyd YMCA, Salvation Army Rome, Open Door Children’s Home and Hospitality House for Women.
Floyd County was allocated $31,602 for Phase 38 to support local programs.
The allocation was made by a national board chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency, and consists of representatives from the United Way Worldwide, American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, Salvation Army, National Council of Churches of Christ in the U.S.A. and the Jewish Federations of North America.
United Way of Rome & Floyd County administers the county’s funding, assembling a local board of community representatives charged with distributing these funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of local food and shelter programs.
The local board determined allocations through a competitive application process.