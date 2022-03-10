United Way Rome and Floyd is working to solve Floyd County's homelessness crisis through its crisis helpline and developing housing services.
Executive director of United Way Rome and Floyd, Allison Mitchell, gave a presentation on United Way's plan to prevent homelessness at the Downtown Development Authority board meeting on Thursday.
Mitchell stated that focusing on prevention of homelessness reduces family trauma and lessens the cost of homelessness on the community.
United Way created a number that connects callers to a resource navigator who connects people to necessities such as transportation and food costs.
"We need to drive as many phone calls to this number as possible because first of all, it reduces trauma, and it ensures connection as much as we possibly can for individuals in need. The second reason is that it helps us be better partners to you and build a better community," Mitchell said.
According to data collected by United Way, the top five needs in Rome are rent and utility assistance, household items, eviction help, home repairs and lack of housing options. This accounts for 81.6% of local requests.
United Way prevents homelessness by providing shelter access and transitioning people to independent living. To do this, the organization will give each shelter $15,000 to help community members access resources before they enter or after they leave the shelter.
Mitchell also talked about the importance of a family shelter in Rome. At the moment, families are split up when entering a shelter. Women and children are sent to separate shelters from the men in the family. This can deter families from seeking help, Mitchell said.
"Rome is a family place, and there has not been a family shelter." Mitchell said. "Once you're evicted, there's no where to go."
United Way is partnering with The Salvation Army to create a family shelter program. They will be turning an unused house into a shelter for four families. The families can stay up to six months, and United Way will pay for rent and utilities. This stabilizes families while also keeping the family unit together.
In 2023, United Way plans to directly connect with property owners and managers to secure affordable housing. Mitchell also hopes to partner with the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority.
To volunteer or to contact the resource navigator, call 706-622-1990.