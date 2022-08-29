Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness.
Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local observers alike affirmed.
Federal data shows that there are around 10,000 homeless people in Georgia. Around one-third of those people are located outside of Georgia’s cities.
A person would need to earn $14.24 an hour to be able to afford a two-bedroom apartment outside of Georgia’s cities, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition. That’s nearly double Georgia’s minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.
In Floyd County, that housing wage works out to $16.62 an hour, based on the average rent of $864 a month. But renters, 38% of the county's population, have an estimated mean wage of $14.65 an hour. That puts affordable housing at $762, using the definition of no more than 30% of household income.
The disconnect holds true in most of the surrounding counties.
Polk County workers need $14.12 an hour for the average two-bedroom apartment rent of $704. The mean wage for renters -- half earn more, half earn less -- is about $13.14 an hour and affordability is at 684 a month. In Chattooga, the housing wage should be $13.54 but the mean wage for renters is $10.58 an hour. In Bartow it's $24.79 versus $15.92.
Only Gordon County data shows a positive. With the average two-bedroom rent at $704 a month, the housing wage would be $13.54. The mean wage for renters there, according to the NLIHC, is $16.44.
Georgia is short by around 207,000 affordable and accessible rental units, according to the group.
Rural areas
The housing crunch is not always as visible in rural Georgia as in Atlanta, said Dr. Bambie Hayes-Brown, CEO of Georgia Advancing Communities Together, a statewide coalition of affordable housing groups.
But the problem is real.
Hayes-Brown’s organization sponsored a series of meetings around South Georgia to learn more about people’s experiences.
“People are doubling and tripling up,” she said, referring to a practice where families or individuals share housing in close quarters to help make ends meet.
Some people also live in tent encampments in forested or other-out-of-the-way places in rural Georgia, she said.
Another concern is the lack of emergency shelters and other places for people to live when getting back on their feet, Hayes-Brown said.
There are around 3,000 emergency shelter and transitional housing beds and around 3,600 more permanent supportive housing spots in Georgia outside of the larger cities, according to the latest data from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
But those supports are not always available where and when they are needed.
Cedartown in Northwest Georgia lacks a true homeless shelter, said John Winecoff of Community Share Ministries.
Winecoff runs a small, specialized program to help men get on their feet — but that can’t stem the tide Cedartown is seeing.
“Recently, we’ve had an upsurge of homeless people,” Winecoff said. “Places to live … have become unaffordable.”
There’s also a lack of jobs in the area. Some homeless people are struggling with addictions to opioids, alcohol, or methamphetamines. Others are just passing through, often on their way to Atlanta, and get stuck in the area, Winecoff said.
“There’s not many resources for someone to turn to in Cedartown,” he said. “Some have no choice but to sleep in the woods.”
Winecoff said many homeless people lack basic identification documents that would help them get services or find a job, so his organization tries to help.
“There’s no way to get (an ID)” if you live in the woods, he said.
Taking action
There are a number of steps local and state policymakers can take to address homelessness, said Sarah Saadian, senior vice president of public policy at the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
Federal COVID relief funds could be used to help build affordable units and provide rent support, she said.
On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced plans to do just that -- with $62 million from the American Rescue Plan and the State Fiscal Recovery Fund to be distributed among 20 affordable housing projects statewide.
Advocates for Bartow's Children, Inc. will get $2,695,000 and Mercy Housing Southeast, which has partnered in the past with the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, is in line for $5 million.
Saadian also suggested municipalities consider changing zoning laws to allow for more dense housing, such as multi-family units.
And some cities have banned landlords from asking how people will pay for a rental unit in an effort to stop discrimination against those relying on housing vouchers, she said.
The federal government has a role to play as well. Though there is a federal rental assistance program, it only serves one in four people who need it to access affordable housing. More funding could increase the number of people helped, Saadian said.
A state Senate study committee on homelessness chaired by Sen. Carden Summers, R-Cordele, held its first meeting earlier this month. Advocates from both Atlanta and smaller towns across the state testified. The committee will meet again this fall.