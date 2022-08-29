YWTSA donates items to Community Share Ministry

Youth Working Together for a Speedy Awareness fulfilled part of their 2022 strategic community service goals by collecting and donating furniture, kitchen and household goods, educational toys, baby items, and men, women and children clothing to Community Share Ministry in Cedartown on June 6-7. YWTSA is an nonprofit organization whose mission is to train, motivate and empower youth through educational, vocational and social skills development.

 Contributed

Rome News-Tribune staff contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In