A jury found a 42-year-old man guilty of malice murder and other charges in the brutal beating and death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son, Adrian “Tank” Mitchell Jr., in 2018.
Hassan Rashad was convicted on charges of murder and cruelty to children Tuesday after a weeklong trial.
Rashad has remained in jail ever since his arrest on April 13, 2018. At the time of his arrest, Rashad was on probation from a 2015 aggravated assault conviction in Clayton County. The child’s mother, Sydney Dean, was arrested two weeks later.
Dean pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, a charge associated with gross negligence, and was sentenced to 30 years — to serve eight years in prison. Prosecutors dropped two felony cruelty to children charges as part of that plea.
Throughout last week, Rome Circuit Assistant District Attorneys Emily Johnson and Mary Beth Gregoire worked to build a case against Rashad and a timeline of the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Rashad was supposed to be watching Dean’s two children on the night of April 13, 2018, while Dean was at work. Prosecutors say when the 2-year-old went looking for his mother in the middle of the night, Rashad severely beat him and he later died from his injuries.
“He brutally beat that baby and maliciously took his life,” Johnson said during closing arguments Tuesday. “So many people failed that child, so many people failed Tank. He walked down that hallway because he wanted his mom and he met a monster.”
The trial began Nov. 8 and the testimony wrapped up Monday, leaving Tuesday morning for closing arguments. The pictures portrayed by the prosecutors and Rashad’s attorney were starkly different.
“The weight of the evidence is just not there,” Rashad’s attorney Jeremy Pendland said. He said the prosecution’s case left too many questions unanswered while ignoring what he termed as the real person responsible, the mother.
“She hurt the child and leaves Mr. Rashad to clean up the mess,” Pendland told the jury. “There was a plea to (second-degree murder) by Sydney Dean, because she did it. She was the one, she was the one.”
Dean initially told police a story that protected Rashad — that she was at home the night the child was injured and the injuries stemmed from an accident involving a TV. An investigation later found she had been at work and was aware of the child’s injuries while he was in Rashad’s care.
The two had called and texted throughout the evening before Rashad left to go to work, leaving Adrian and his young sister alone in the Dodd Boulevard apartment. When Dean arrived home just before 8 a.m. and found the child unresponsive, she called 911.
A series of medical examiners testified that 2-year-old Adrian suffered brain injuries and a fractured skull along with multiple internal injuries, including a lacerated liver.
“This was an awful crime. Adrian “Tank” Mitchell Jr. was beaten to death,” Johnson said in closing arguments. “That baby’s injuries were consistent with the force of a car accident.”
Showing autopsy photos of the beaten child’s body, Johnson told the jury, “I think it’s important you see the extent of the damage (Rashad) did to Tank.”
The most telling of the injuries was a skull fracture that caused internal bleeding.
As the defense pointed to Dean as the culprit, Johnson referred to video footage from Regions Bank. Footage showed a happy and active Adrian interacting with his mother at the bank. The incident involving a falling TV had already taken place half an hour before. During testimony, Dr. Jason Harrison said a person with the brain injury Adrian suffered would have succumbed to their injuries quickly.
“There’s his mom kissing him and him kissing his mom,” Johnson said, looking at the screenshots of bank footage which show the child playing with a toy truck. “He loved her and she failed him.”
Prosecutors contend that according to Harrison’s testimony, if the TV had caused the child’s injuries, he would have already succumbed to those injuries long before he was left in Rashad’s care.
Prosecutors used a timeline in order to point the blame at Rashad, as well as introducing another incident in October 2017 after Johnson said Adrian was left in Rashad’s care.
In that incident, Adrian was taken to the emergency room with a broken leg. He also had bruising on his genitals and chest as well as abrasions on his neck and other areas.
That’s why, despite her giving misleading statements to protect Rashad during the investigation, Dean pleaded guilty to second degree murder, Johnson said.
“She knew or should have known that leaving her child with that man (gesturing to Rashad) could have led to his death,” Johnson said.
Floyd County Superior Court Judge William “Billy” Sparks set sentencing for Dec. 2.