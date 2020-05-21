First time claims for unemployment aid filled by Floyd County workers soared over the 12,000 mark in April.
Add the April numbers with those filed in March and more than 16,300 Floyd County workers have filed a first time claim for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
A first time claim is an application submitted by, or on behalf of, an individual who has not received unemployment assistance in the preceding 12 months.
Across the 15-county Northwest Georgia Regional Commission area, which includes Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Pickens, Gordon, Chattooga, Floyd, Bartow, Paulding, Polk and Haralson counties, 113,166 first time claims were filed in April. That was up from 23,682 in March.
A year ago, in April of 2019 by comparison, only 3,128 claims were filed.
Aside from the Atlanta Regional Commission area, which reported more than 690,000 claims in April, the Northwest Georgia region was easily the hardest hit area of the state. The Coastal Regional Commission was next in line with more than 95,100 initial claims filed in April.
It is important to consider that the claims data reflects reflects people who live in specific counties, but may work elsewhere.
While the numbers are staggering, Rome Floyd Chamber President Jeanne Krueger said she was encouraged by the number of employers who are starting back up and bringing people back to work.
"We know that they are taking extra precautions and following protocols so in some cases the re-opening is a process and a little bit slower," Krueger said.
Part of the challenge for many employers involves supply chain issues. A company in Rome might not be able to get things going again until a company they supply in another state gets re-started.
"So many are dependent on what is happening globally," Krueger said. "We are seeing an uptick in postings to our jobs page so we think that's a good sign."
Whitfield County reported 21,259 first time claims in April, Bartow workers filed 16,521, Gordon County reported 8,697 initial claims, Walker County 6,311, Polk County showed 4,735 and Chattooga County had 709.
Georgia’s unemployment rate zoomed to new all-time high 11.9% in April, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday. That was up by 7.3% from March easily topping the previous record of 10.6% in December 2010.
Georgia Labor Commissioner mark Butler said he was optimistic the unemployment rate would fall relatively quickly sicce the numbers are tied to the coronavirus and some companies are already getting back to work.
The actual county-by-county unemployment numbers will be released Thursday, May 28.