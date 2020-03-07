The Unclaimed Baggage Center in Alabama is slated to mark its 50th anniversary with two-day gala set for March 20 and 21.
The store -- which stretches more than a city block and is billed as a one-of-a-kind retail experience -- is about an hour and a half drive from Rome.
Festivities will include games, giveaways, entertainment by the Cumberland Mountain Boys Bluegrass Band and on-site food trucks.
The first 50 people to arrive each day will receive 50th anniversary T-shirts and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. there will be a $50 gift card drawing every 50 minutes.
The celebration will launch a 50-state road tour that includes Atlanta, from April 13 through 19 including the Dogwood Festival and Chattanooga from May 20 through 30 including the Riverbend Festival.
At 2 p.m. on March 20, CEO Bryan Owens will unveil the tour vehicle: a restored 1965 Chevrolet pickup with a custom-made “luggage pile” in the truck bed.
The truck features a mobile museum showcasing some of the store’s most fascinating finds. Besides clothing, footwear, formal wear and electronics, shoppers might run into anything from a suit of armor and a 40-carat emerald to a Chinese dragon kite and a puppet created at Henson's Creative Workshop.
The truck has been modeled after founder Doyle Owens’ original, which he borrowed to drive to Washington, D.C. to purchase his first load of unclaimed baggage from Trailways Bus Lines.
Unclaimed Baggage is at 509 W. Willow St. in Scottsboro. Alabama is on Central Standard Time, a zone that's an hour earlier than in Georgia.
Fans can track the road trip by following #50years50states and catch the truck at some of the nation’s most unusual roadside attractions.