Work on the first of two phases of stabilizing U.S. 27 on Taylor's Ridge in Chattooga County is poised to begin this fall.
The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded a contract for the first round of repairs to the roadway. Construction is expected to start in the next three to four months and be followed by a second round of repairs once that phase is completed.
Astra Group, Inc. will install a longitudinal roadway drainage system and horizontal drains as part of the $1.6 million contract for the first phase.The drainage system will remove excess water from below the road and prepare the area for the next phase of repairs.
The section of U.S. 27 on Taylor's Ridge has been cracking for years and the eastbound right lane is closed. GDOT has been looking at ways to not only repair the road but to prevent future problems along the route.
The second phase of the project will involve building a retaining wall on the northern slope of the route to prevent erosion and stabilize the ground. Exact plans for the second phase are still in the planning phase and will depend on when the first phase is completed.
GDOT District Six Engineer Grant Waldrop said the two-phase project will help stabilize Taylor's Ridge while they continue to seek a long-lasting solution.