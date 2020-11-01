The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded a $3.3 million contract to resurface just under eight miles of U.S. 27 in Floyd and Chattooga counties.
Several multi-million projects in nearby counties also got green lights in the latest round of awards, announced late last week.
C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. was the low bidder at $3,380,346.93 to mill, patch and repave 7.66 miles of U.S. 27 from New Rosedale Road in Floyd County to Gore Subligna Road in Chattooga County.
The company is cleared to start when it's ready; the completion date is set for Aug. 21, 2021.
Among the larger project awards in the batch is the widening and reconstruction of Old Alabama Road in Bartow County.
C.W. Matthews won that as well, with a bid of $71.8 million. The project includes construction of three small bridges and approaches.
Crews will be working between Ga. 113 near the Cartersville Airport and Paga Mine Road west of Emerson. The completion date is Oct. 31, 2024.
Northwest Georgia Paving Inc. won the contract to resurface U.S. 41 in Bartow and Gordon counties.
The $1.8 million project covers about 6 miles, from Ga. 53 in Calhoun to Ga. 140 in Adairsville. The completion date is Aug. 31, 2021.
Catoosa County also is slated to see some resurfacing in the coming months.
Talley Construction Co. has a contract of close to $1.6 million to rehabilitate various county roads. In addition to milling, patching and repaving, they'll shore up some of the shoulders.
The completion date for that project is set at July 31, 2021.