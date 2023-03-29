Tyler Perry shoots scenes for WWII-era movie in downtown Cedartown
Tyler Perry (right) checks the setup for a scene outside of Polk County Courthouse No. 1 for the filming of exteriors on the movie "Six Triple Eight" on Tuesday, March 28. The courthouse stood in for a high school in Harristown, Pennsylvania.
Extras dressed in 1940s-era clothing walk down Main Street in downtown Cedartown on the way to another scene for the film "Six Triple Eight" on Tuesday, March 28.
