Two Rome natives join an elite group of Georgia residents named 100 most influential.
Gretchen Corbin and Bryan Schroeder were recently named to Georgia Trend Magazine's 2022 list of 100 Most Influential Georgians. They join CEOs, college presidents and politicians on the list that includes Gov. Brian Kemp, producer Tyler Perry, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker.
Corbin is president and CEO of the Georgia Lottery Corp. Her entry reads: "Under Corbin's leadership, the Georgia lottery set a new record in 2021, generating more than $1.5 billion for the state's HOPE scholarship and Pre-K programs. This number breaks last year's record-setting revenue of $1.24 billion. Corbin credits the sustained growth to increased online lottery options as well as large Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots."
Schroeder, the son of John and Tracy Schroeder, is executive director of The Giving Kitchen, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that provides emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources.
His entry on the list reads: "The Giving Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides emergency financial assistance to food service workers, has grown along with the number of people it has helped as the pandemic upended the restaurant industry. The 2019 James Beard Foundation Humanitarian of the Year served about 2,400 people to the tune of nearly $800,000 in 2020 and expanded its reach to cover Georgia and Tennessee."
Schroeder said he's not taking any credit for being named to the prestigious list. He credits his upbringing in Rome and his current team for making him look so good.
"I've been at The Giving Kitchen since the summer of 2017 and it's an incredible place to work," he said. "The mission is near and dear to me personally, growing up at Schroeder's on Broad Street. But the team, the way they go about their business, they're the ones who get this all done."
He said he is proud of the efforts his mom and dad put into raising him and "the village that is Rome and Floyd County that had a hand in raising me."
This honor, he said, is a nod to the appreciation for food service workers that hasn't existed in the past.
In 2021, The Giving Kitchen awarded more than a million dollars in financial aid to food service workers -- to help with housing and utilities, social services, employment, health and wellness as well as mental health. They assisted people who suffered injuries or illnesses or were victims of housing disasters.
"After the last year and a half of covid, people realize what a difference the people working in food service make in their lives," he said. "I grew up at Schroeder's so I knew first hand how vulnerable this industry is. ... We've been helping these people every day. And it's so rewarding to be able to do that."
Schroeder said he was just excited to be on the same magazine page as Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker and credits an incredible work team at the Giving Kitchen with making sure thousands of food service workers get the financial help they need.
"I'm so proud that when these people needed us the most we were able to help them," he said. "I'm proud that we're growing regionally, and eventually we'd like to grow nationally. I worked for a long time in downtown Rome. I want people in Rome to know that experience influences my work every day. It inspires me and it challenges me."