A second teen has been charged after what appears to have been a gunfight on Second Street in Shannon over the weekend that damaged two residences and at least one vehicle.
According to Floyd County police and Floyd County Jail records:
Chayce Lee Stokes, 18, and 19-year old Ashton Jase Duvall were at Stokes' residence at 530 Second St. and an argument led to both men shooting at each other outside the home.
Stokes later returned to the residence and attempted to flee. He was caught and charged with underage possession of alcohol and misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement. He bonded out on those charges over the weekend.
FCPD investigators then got involved and arrested Duvall at his residence Saturday on Northwood Drive on charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Stokes was arrested again on Monday when police caught up with him at a location on Northridge Court.
He is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, second-degree criminal damage to property, reckless conduct, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug, and two counts of the purchase, possession, manufacture or sale of marijuana.
Stokes remained in jail Tuesday with no bond. Duvall has been released on bond.
Another man, 20-year old Thomas Hunter Stocks, was also arrested at the Northridge Court residence on Monday. Stocks is charged with possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug, and two counts of the purchase, possession, manufacture or sale of marijuana.