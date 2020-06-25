As a month of weekend rallies comes to close, two more have permits and are scheduled for this weekend.
A march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement will begin at Trinity United Methodist Church Saturday. The 2 p.m. march will go from the church on Turner McCall Boulevard and end at Rome First United Methodist Church on Third Avenue.
Organizer Carson Glass said the protest is a "youth led march and prayer to increase awareness for Black Lives Matter."
The Rev. Robert Brown of First UMC and the Rev. Nanci Hicks of Trinity UMC will both be in attendance and are in supprt, Glass said.
We Matter Rally will have its fourth consecutive weekly gathering in front of City Hall this Sunday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The past few rallies have drawn hundreds of people to the front steps along Broad Street and numerous speakers, such as Rome Mayor Bill Collins and Floyd County Commission candidates. Organizer Candice Spivey originally had a permit for only the past three rallies, but recently added this Sunday to her application.
On July 4, an Independence Day Celebration rally will take place at the Law Enforcement Center from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Plans are to march from the Law Enforcement Center, down Broad Street, and end at the Heritage Park pavilion.
"The event will open and close in prayer for our nation and citizens to ensure the longevity of our great country," Organizer David McKalip said.
"The celebration will include music, reminders of our founding principles and a display of monuments and tributes to the men and women who have fought and died to secure our liberty," he said.
Independence Day will also include the annual Cave Spring Parade and a fireworks display over Rome skies, launched from Jackson Hill.