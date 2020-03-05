All three state lawmakers based in Floyd County netted challengers Thursday and two more candidates qualified to seek the Northwest Georgia congressional seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Tom Graves.
Another Democrat also qualified to run for a Floyd County Commission seat, setting up contests for Posts 3 and 4 in the November general election.
The qualifying period runs through noon Friday.
Software engineer Brad Barnes signed up to challenge incumbent Katie Dempsey for the state House District 13 seat in the May 19 Republican primary.
Charles DeYoung, a welder and metal artist, filed as a Democrat to seek the state Senate District 52 seat held by Republican Chuck Hufstetler.
And Jonathan Gilreath-Harvey, an interior designer in Rome, qualified as a Democrat to run for the state House District 12 seat held by Republican incumbent Eddie Lumsden.
In the U.S. Congressional race, Kevin Van Ausdal of Catoosa County is the lone Democrat in a crowded race.
Bartow County businessman Matt Laughridge also qualified for the open seat, as a Republican. He’s the eighth candidate so far for the GOP primary.
Democrat Charles Smith, a behavioral specialist at Anna K. Davie Elementary, qualified to run against Republican incumbent Wright Bagby for the County Commission Post 4 seat.
A Democrat also is challenging the Post 2 Republican incumbent.
Parties will be qualifying candidates from 8 a.m. to noon Friday. Nonpartisan judge candidates qualify with the secretary of state or county election office.