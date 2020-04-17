The Department of Public Health reported two more deaths of Floyd County residents attributed to a COVID-19 infection on Friday.
Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor said he suspects that the number of deaths related to the virus may be underreported.
Proctor said that because some people with underlying health conditions are having their deaths attributed to those pre-existing conditions, instead of COVID-19.
The coroner reported that he's signed off on at least 13 death certificates in the past two months where the cause of death was listed as being from complications from a COVID-19 infection.
In Floyd County, the state reported all of the people who have died resulting from an infection also had underlying health conditions. The ages of those who have died ranged from 62 to 80 years old.
Four nursing homes in Floyd County have seen COVID-19 infections, three of which only had a staff member test positive for the disease.
Seven Hills Place on Technology Parkway, Evergreen Health and Rehabilitation Center on Moran Lake Road and Chulio Hills Health and Rehabilitation on Chulio Road have had one staff member test positive for COVID-19. No residents have tested positive, according to the DPH report.
Rome Health and Rehabilitation on Redmond Road has had 20 residents test positive as well as 34 staff. Two residents have died resulting from a COVID-19 infection.
In Gordon County, Calhoun Health Care Center has had 12 residents and four staff members test positive and one death, according to the DPH report. Another long term care facility which was on the list last week, The Oaks at Fairmount, no longer appears among the list of those with a COVID-19 infection.
Statewide there have been 668 deaths attributed to the disease and 17,423 Georgians infected. In Northwest Georgia, Cobb and Bartow have been hotspots comparatively, however Bartow was recently eclipsed by nearby Carroll and Cherokee counties.
The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 in Floyd County has remained flat mostly flat this week.
The Department of Public Health reported 121 cases for Floyd County on Friday, which is one less than reported on Thursday. The reason for the fluctuation in number is generally a correction to the person's county of residence.
The state reports the number of cases per county by the residence of the person with the illness.
The number of cases jumped slightly over the weekend to 118 on Monday, but have remained flat throughout the week.
Locally, healthcare leaders are saying measures enacted early by Rome and Floyd County governments are paying off and a projected surge of cases expected within the next two weeks is lessening.
The Floyd County Jail has worked on measures to prevent the coronavirus within the facility as well as worked on putting together a cell block to isolate those who are infected.
Jail Administrator Bob Sapp said there were no cases at the jail as of this week. FCSO Lt. Debbie McCain instituted a face mask policy at the jail for those entering the jail as well as working within the jail.
Locally hospitals reported 17 patients being treated locally with COVID-19 as well as 17 people waiting test results. Of those tested 20 have were found not to have the disease.
Locally, the DPH has ramped up testing efforts and have offered tests to those who have symptoms of the disease.
Northwest Georgia residents can call the Northwest Georgia Health District COVID-19 Testing Line at 706-802-5329 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday to be screened.