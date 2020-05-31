Two more Floyd County residents tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday, according to the 7 p.m. update from the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report.
The local count rose to 265 from 263, although there were no new hospitalizations reported and he total number of deaths from the new coronavirus remained at 15.
Across the state, total confirmed positive tests for the virus rose to 47,063 Sunday evening -- up 732 cases -- out of 553,986 tests administered.
So far, 7,951 Georgians have been hospitalized with the disease, including 24 on Sunday. The death toll rose by 49, to 20053, from Saturday night.
Here are updated totals for a few surrounding counties:
Gordon County reported 163 total positives, an increase of three Sunday, and 16 deaths.
Bartow County remained stable at 478 total positives and 39 deaths.
Polk County had no change from Saturday's 118 total positives and one death.
Chattooga County reported no change: 24 total positives and two deaths.
Walker County reported 141 total positives and zero deaths, the same as Saturday's numbers.
Whitfield County had an increase of 23 cases, for a total of 374 positives, but the number of fatalities held steady at seven.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the data is based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect all cases or tests performed in Georgia.