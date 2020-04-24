After a week of mostly flat numbers and no new deaths, Department of Public Health records Friday show that two more Floyd County residents have died resulting from a COVID-19 infection.
This brings the total number of deaths in the county to ten. The number of Floyd residents the state reported as having a COVID-19 infection increased by three -- to 131 -- in the same period of time.
A Rome long term care facility continued to struggle with an ongoing infection that has claimed the life of four of its residents.
A Georgia Department of Community Health report stated Rome Health and Rehabilitation on Redmond Road has 22 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as 35 staff members. Four residents have died as a result of the disease.
Several area long term care facilities reported at least one staff COVID-19 infection to the Department of Community Health -- Winthrop Health and Rehab on Chateau Drive, Seven Hills Place on Technology Parkway, PruittHealth - Rome on Three Mile Road, Fifth Avenue Healthcare on Fifth Avenue, Evergreen Health and Rehabilitation Center on Moran Lake Road and Chulio Health and Rehab on Chulio Road. The report stated none of the listed facilities had a resident test positive for the diesease.
According to the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency, local hospitals are treating 18 patients who have tested positive for the disease and are awaiting results for 13 more. As of Friday, 23 patients tested negative for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
In nearby counties, there has been a similar increase in cases. Bartow went from 264 to 273 overnight and has one new death, bringing their count to 28. Whitfield County also had one resident test positive for the virus Thursday night, making the total 62 cases and four deaths.
Paulding saw an increase in new cases since Thursday night, bringing the total number of people to 156 and seven deaths.
As of Friday at 7 p.m.:
♦ Gordon County has 75 reported cases with 10 deaths.
♦ Polk County has 42 reported cases and 0 deaths.
♦ Chattooga County has 13 reported cases and 1 death.
♦ Walker County has 59 reported cases and 0 deaths.
♦ Haralson County has 26 reported cases and 1 death.
♦ Whitfield County has 62 reported cases and 4 deaths.