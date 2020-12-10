Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in Floyd County bringing December's death toll to 13.
There have been a total of 89 deaths in the county from the disease since March.
Those deaths, alongside what is possibly a two week all time high for new cases -- at 624 -- show an increasingly active spread rivalling a summer spike in the number of new cases.
That spike in July and August led to the deaths of 33 Floyd County residents in August and September.
The upward trend is being mirrored across the state and nation.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day -- 6,126 through PCR testing and an additional 1,824 through rapid antigen testing. The state also reported 55 Georgians died from the disease on Thursday.
Over 3,000 American deaths were reported in a single day Thursday, more than on D-Day or 9/11.
One million new cases have been reported in the span of five days. More than 106,000 people are in the hospital with COVID-19.
The crisis across the country is pushing medical centers to the breaking point and leaving staff members and public health officials burned out and plagued by tears and nightmares.
All told, the crisis has left more than 290,000 people dead nationwide, with more than 15 million confirmed infections.
The U.S. recorded 3,124 deaths Wednesday, the highest one-day total yet, according to Johns Hopkins University. Up until last week, the peak was 2,603 deaths on April 15, when New York City was the epicenter of the nation's outbreak. The latest number is subject to revision up or down.
Wednesday's toll eclipsed American deaths on the opening day of the Normandy invasion during World War II: 2,500, out of some 4,400 allied dead. And it topped the toll on Sept. 11, 2001: 2,977.
New cases per day are running at all-time highs of over 209,000 on average. And the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 is setting records nearly every day.