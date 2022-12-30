Among the most read crime and justice stories for 2022 was the tale of two Floyd County men who were released from prison after serving 25 years for a crime they did not commit.
Investigators initially thought that the shooting death of Brian Bowling was accidental, a fatal game of Russian Roulette. Bowling’s best friend Josh Storey told police he believed the death was his fault, because he’d brought the gun.
Later, prosecutors charged Storey and Lee Clark with murder, claiming they killed Bowling to cover up thefts the trio had committed.
However, one of the investigators in the original case in 1998 falsified testimony from a witness, who falsely testified the teens admitted to shooting Bowling after the investigator threatened to take her children from her.
Swatting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
The false reporting of two crimes at the home of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — a fake shooting and a faked call from a suicide crisis line — also called “swatting,” drew online readers from across the nation.
Swatting is the act of calling in a fake crime anonymously in order to get the police SWAT team or emergency services to respond.
It’s considered extremely dangerous, and there has been at least one fatality, when a person was swatted and the victim of the prank was killed by police while answering his front door in 2019.
Brawls, guns at Rome High School
Another of the most read stories in 2022 was the arrest of 16 students at Rome High School after a series of brawls early in the school year.
In separate incidents, two students, aged 15 and 16, were found with stolen and loaded pistols, and a third student was found with a pistol in October. All three pistols had been stolen from vehicles in the area.
One fight ended with five arrests, another with six arrests, and included charges of battery, terroristic threats and obstruction. Several students, aged 17 or older, were booked into the Floyd County Jail after being arrested at RHS.
After the first incidents, the Rome Board of Education approved six new campus monitor positions, a new student search policy with mandatory bag check and the installation of Evolv weapon detection systems at the high school and middle school.
Cedartown sisters killed in wreck
The community mourned the death of two young Polk County sisters who were killed in a wreck with a tractor trailer truck on U.S. 27 in January 2022.
Gracie and Ava Reed were traveling south on U.S. 27 in a Honda Accord when they turned left onto Youngs Farm Road south of Cedartown, into the path of a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer traveling northbound.
According to reports, the Honda was struck on the passenger side and overturned onto its roof and became trapped underneath the tractor-trailer. Both sisters were students at Polk District schools.
Ghostface Gangsters RICO case wraps up
The final defendant in a several years long, multi-county, racketeering case against members of the Ghostface Gangster prison gang pleaded guilty and was sentenced in 2022.
Jeffrey Alan Bourassa, 40, pleaded guilty on Aug. 25 was sentenced in December to 64 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release.
Over the past several years, 25 defendants have pleaded guilty to charges such as RICO conspiracy, drug charges, attempted murder, maiming and weapons charges. The investigation has targeted alleged members of the Ghostface Gangsters Gang, a whites-only gang which was reportedly formed in 2000 by detainees at the Cobb County jail.
“On the street and from behind bars, Ghostface Gangsters have trafficked drugs and orchestrated and perpetrated horrific acts of violence,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan. K. Buchanan, who prosecuted the case. “Thanks to the tireless and coordinated efforts of our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, 25 gang members and associates charged in this case have pleaded guilty, including three of the men who created this dangerous criminal organization.”
Rome man charged with murdering BYU student
No hearings have been scheduled as of Dec. 29 in the case of a Rome man who is accused of stabbing a Cumming man multiple times and mutilating his dead body.
Brandon Christopher Risner, 21, is accused of murder and obstruction in the killing of 21-year-old Aaron William Davis.
The men knew each other. They were friends in high school and in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cumming. Together they published a number of short films titled “Brandon Rising” on YouTube.
The investigation began when Rome police discovered Davis’ vehicle abandoned in a ditch behind the levee at Heritage Park but were not able to locate the driver.
Risner fled when approached at his home, but police later located Davis’ body in a wooded area nearby.
Child pornography sting nets youth minister
Seven people were arrested in a multi-agency child pornography sting in March, including a youth minister who was allegedly victimizing a child and creating explicit videos.
Austin Wray Perkins, 25, is being held without bond at the Floyd County Jail on charges of felony aggravated child molestation as well as sexual exploitation of children.
Among the files confiscated, according to Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher, were graphic images and videos involving children between 2 and 12 years old.
“The child had no family or support and had been taken in by (Perkins) for care,” said Fincher. “The juvenile who was rescued by police was living with (Perkins), who was coaching the child about how to act in videos and also engaging in acts of child molestation.”
Perkins has a tentative trial date scheduled for Jan. 9.
Judge overturns Watkins murder conviction
The 2001 murder conviction of Joseph S. Watkins was overturned this year after a judge found that, among other things, prosecutors didn’t disclose evidence that might have led to his acquittal.
The Georgia Supreme Court also upheld that ruling unanimously in late December.
Joey Watkins was convicted in 2000 of the shooting death of Isaac Dawkins near what is now Georgia Highlands College. Watkins unsuccessfully appealed his sentence several times, but in 2017 the Georgia Innocence Project filed a challenge to his conviction citing several errors in the case.
By showing new evidence of violations of his constitutional rights, this appeal was successful, and Walker County Superior Court Judge Don W. Thompson filed an order overturning the conviction.
Judge Thompson wrote that the former district attorney failed to disclose potentially exculpatory evidence concerning the caliber of the bullet used to kill a dog that was left near Dawkins’ grave.
Prosecutors argued that Watkins shot the dog, potentially with the same gun, and left the dog’s body near the grave which was used to show during the trial that Watkins was “a depraved and evil human.”
Additionally, a juror came forward about conducting a driving experiment to test cellphone location evidence, and used that experiment to at least partially to convict Watkins.
2 life sentences + 841 years in child ‘torture’ case
A Calhoun man was charged with 37 counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, plus 10 other charges including child molestation, aggravated child molestation and aggravated sexual battery.
Christopher Matthew Davis was arrested in February 2020, after a teenage boy escaped from his home and walked to a nearby police station where he told a detective about ongoing physical abuse at the hands of his stepfather.
Police executed a search warrant of Davis’s home later that day.
The child said that Davis slapped and punched him, hit him with a stick, strangled him, burned him with hot oil, locked him in a closet, and beat him with a belt and a wooden cane.
The child had visible injuries all over his head and body, in addition to a broken eardrum. The injuries were in varying stages of healing.
“The abuse these nine children suffered at the hands of this man was nothing less than torture. It took tremendous courage for one child to seek help for himself and his siblings while facing considerable risk,” Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Katie Gropper, who prosecuted the case, said in a statement.
Armuchee man accused of putting grandmother in freezer
An Armuchee man was charged with felony malice murder for allegedly killing his 82-year-old grandmother and keeping her body in a freezer until it was discovered by Floyd County Police in April.
Robert Keith Tincher III allegedly “took his grandmother, who had fallen, and placed her alive in a plastic bag sometime in December 2021. He then dragged her through the residence and placed her in a large freezer, breaking several of her bones as he dragged her through the residence.”
According to police reports, Tincher told police her back broke as he forced her into the freezer. Her family believed Cumming had moved out of state but had not communicated with her family since the supposed move.
Tincher’s trial is on hold pending a psychiatric evaluation.