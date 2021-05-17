The Rome Police Department celebrated the promotion of two officers to the rank of sergeant Monday, however Chief Denise Downer-McKinney called it a bittersweet day because of a retirement.
Brian Sutton and Andy Rast picked up their sergeant's stripes Monday. Dave Salmon, supervisor of the Rome Police Reserve unit, retired after serving the police department as a volunteer for 27 years.
The police department also grew by one officer as Joey Gravell took his oath of office. Gravell comes from various policing assignments in California. He moved to Rome in order to be closer to family.
Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett congratulated Gravell on getting his badge and said he brings maturity and wisdom to the police force.
Rast has been with the police department since 2014 and is currently the assistant commander of the Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force. He also serves on the SWAT unit.
Sutton joined the department in 2017 after moving to Rome in 2013. He has a masters degree in Criminal Justice.
"Society has given officers a dirty job to do," said Downer-McKinney. "But our officers are dedicated and committed."
"It's a tough time to be in the policing business," City Manager Sammy Rich said. Although, Rich said, the family environment and professionalism of the RPD has benefitted the police force and the community.
However, there are some difficulties locally. The addition of Gravell still leaves the department 15 officers short of being fully staffed.
The Reserve Unit is comprised of volunteers who serve as a supplement to patrol operations. Members receive the same training as sworn officers and, when on duty, perform the same job function as other officers. They are held to the same standards, rules and regulations.
The unit currently has five members of the unit with the retirement of Salmon.
"He is the epitome of a servants heart," said Burnett. "He didn't have to do this."