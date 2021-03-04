Rome police are investigating a wreck that killed a man and injured two others on Thursday morning.
According to Rome police reports:
A 2006 Volkswagen Jetta was travelling westbound on North Avenue when it collided with an eastbound 2006 Ford Explorer travelled.
A passenger in the Jetta, 37-year-old Hector Guzman, was transported to Floyd Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 11:35 a.m. Blunt force trauma caused by a motor vehicle accident was the listed cause of death.
The two drivers were also transported to Floyd with possible injuries. No citations have been issued at this time.