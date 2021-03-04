Rome police are investigating a wreck that killed a man and injured two others on Thursday morning.

According to Rome police reports:

A 2006 Volkswagen Jetta was travelling westbound on North Avenue when it collided with an eastbound 2006 Ford Explorer travelled.

A passenger in the Jetta, 37-year-old Hector Guzman, was transported to Floyd Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 11:35 a.m. Blunt force trauma caused by a motor vehicle accident was the listed cause of death.

The two drivers were also transported to Floyd with possible injuries. No citations have been issued at this time. 

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.