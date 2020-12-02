Rome Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning had barely wrapped up her preliminary investigation into a fire at a home off River Pine Drive this morning when she got a call about a blaze that destroyed a home off Georgia 140 near the Bartow County line.
The blaze on River Pine Drive apparently ignited late Tuesday night in a bonus family room at the rear of the residence which Chewning said had been added on to the original structure.
"Firefighters did a fantastic job of getting to the fire and cutting it off before it got up into the attic," Chewning said. "It may have been a gas heater or something that was placed close to a heater but right now the cause is still officially listed as unknown."
Chewning said there no injuries at that location.
The fire at 511 Adairsville Rd. (Ga. 140) came in just before 4:30 this morning. Chewning said that structure was a total loss.
Battalion Chief Nate Helms said a woman smelled smoke and woke her husband to check on it.
"He said it looked like the whole place was on fire," Helms said. The family of four was able to get out of the single-story wood frame home without any injuries.
Chewning said the roof to that home collapsed however no firefighters were injured.
The cause of that fire is still under investigation.
The Fire Marshal issued a reminder to people that as the weather has turned much colder that is is extremely important not to put anything that night be combustible near any kind of gas or space heater and make sure that any open flames, such as candles, are well extinguished before going to bed at night.