A pair of children, ages 5 and 10, were life-flighted from Rome this morning after a fire broke out between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. in a home on Washington Drive in North Rome. Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning said the blaze broke out in a utility room as the result of some sort of electrical problem.
The boys grandmother was apparently attempting to get the children out of the house when they somehow became separated. When firefighters arrived, they went into the home, where they had to battle thick smoke to eventually find the boys.
Both of the youngsters were rushed to Floyd Medical Center and then flown on to the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta-Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta in critical condition.
Fire damages were contained pretty much to just two rooms in the southeast corner of the home however Chewning said that the entire home sustained heavy smoke damage.
Fire Chief Troy Brock said neither of the grandparents suffered physical injuries during the fire but both were obviously distraught with the injuries to their grandchildren.