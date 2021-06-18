Fire sends to children to Atlanta hospital

A fire in this home at 52 Washington Drive, early Friday morning has resulted in two young boys, ages 5 and 10, being flown to Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta with critical injuries. The blaze, believed to be of electrical origin, was called in at 6:18 Friday morning. Firefighters had to rescue the children who had somehow gotten separated from their grandparents trying to flle the fire and smoke.

 Doug Walker

A pair of children, ages 5 and 10, were life-flighted from Rome this morning after a fire broke out between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. in a home on Washington Drive in North Rome.  Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning said the blaze broke out in a utility room as the result of some sort of electrical problem.

The boys grandmother was apparently attempting to get the children out of the house when they somehow became separated. When firefighters arrived, they went into the home, where they had to battle thick smoke to eventually find the boys.

Both of the youngsters were rushed to Floyd Medical Center and then flown on to the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta-Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta in critical condition.

Fire damages were contained pretty much to just two rooms in the southeast corner of the home however Chewning said that the entire home sustained heavy smoke damage.

Fire Chief Troy Brock said neither of the grandparents suffered physical injuries during the fire but both were obviously distraught with the injuries to their grandchildren.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.