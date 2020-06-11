A four-year-old video posted to social media Tuesday afternoon has gone viral and caused quite a bit of confusion.
The video posted to Twitter by the profile @ItssDunke shows a group of about 80 to 100 individuals from out of town holding a National Socialist Movement rally in downtown Rome back on Saturday, April 23, 2016.
An apparent ploy to market his latest music video, "DUNKE III" posted the video with the text "'KKK is here to stay' and this was in Rome GA y’all be safe ... notice how the police let them peacefully protesting without interference."
In immediate reply to his own tweet, @ItssDunke posted below another tweet with the text "Just wanted to provide that info since I live in GA but while y’all here ... y’all check out my single 'Hear Me Now' retweet !"
As the post was going viral, the Rome News-Tribune Twitter account immediately began to get mentions for not covering the event, which had already been covered in depth with full context years earlier.
Here's what happened at the 2016 demonstration, as reported by the RN-T:
With proper permits attained, the city of Rome had no choice but to allow the rally, but a large group of citizens were on hand across the street in an effort to make it clear the group of outsiders did not represent the city.
The counter demonstration was dubbed the "Turn Your Back on Hate" silent protest and had about 200 members present, standing along the front of the historic Floyd County Courthouse in silence for about 30 minutes. Then the group calmly turned their backs against the NSM group and walked away.
Between the two groups, in the middle of North Fifth Avenue, was a line of 20 to 30 Rome City Police Department officers.
The rally downtown lasted from 2 to 5 p.m. After the rally was over, the NSM members left for an after party in Temple.
There were two arrests made that day that were associated with the demonstrations, both individuals charged with disorderly conduct. Otherwise the event was without incident.
To read the original Rome News-Tribune report and to see photos of the demonstrations from 2016, click HERE.