The personal Twitter account of Northwest Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, was permanently suspended Sunday for repeatedly violating the company's COVID-19 misinformation policy.
Greene's official congressional account, @RepMTG, remains active, although her last post there, as of Sunday afternoon, was on Dec. 24.
"Let us celebrate the true reason for the season, the birth of our Lord, Jesus Christ! Merry Christmas, Northwest Georgia!," she tweeted, along with a video.
Immediately prior to that was a Dec. 19 statement on the death of Sen. Johnny Isakson and a Dec. 16 announcement that she and 13 colleagues are demanding the firing of a Washington, D.C., deputy prison warden.
In contrast, Greene has used her personal account regularly to blast political enemies, condemn "socialism" and gin up financial support by touting right wing policies. In a number of Dec. 27 tweets from her @mtgreenee account, she shared her conversation that day with former President Donald Trump.
“I told him I’m sick and tired of weak, pathetic Republicans who won’t fight hard against the Democrats Communist agenda. He agrees. RINO’s are the worst!” one of them said.
She also used the account to lash out at the national College Republicans for tweeting a Happy Kwanzaa message in recognition of the cultural holiday.
“Stop. It’s a fake religion created by a psychopath,” she wrote. “People are tired of pandering and BS.”
Greene had received several warnings from Twitter for spreading COVID-19 misinformation and the company had already suspended her personal account four times.
In a statement on her GETTR account, another social media platform used almost exclusively by far-right conservatives, Greene was unbowed.
"Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth," she said. "That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies."
Greene refuses to wear a mask in the House of Representatives and has had to pay several fines. Members have $2,500 garnished from their pay for each violation after an initial $500 fine. As of early November, Greene had paid $50,000, according to the Georgia Recorder.