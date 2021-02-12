The Georgia Department of Transportation has decided to delay work on the Turner McCall Boulevard Bridge over the Etowah River until 2026.
The decision to push that project back stemmed from what would likely have been a traffic nightmare if it were done at the same time work to improve Second Avenue from the Oostanaula River Bridge to Turner McCall Boulevard were done
"We were actually at a public information meeting and somebody came up and said you've got these going on that the same time. It was a really good catch," said Joe Ciavarro, district planning and programming liaison for the DOT in Northwest Georgia.
The $9.7 million Second Avenue project is currently slated to be bid the the summer of 2022.
The Turner McCall Bridge project is now being designed as a seven lane bridge, with middle turn lane.
"This is going to be a really big project for us," Ciavarro said.
The GDOT planning officer also told members of the Rome Exchange Club that the completion date for the widening of Georgia 140 from Ga. 53 in northern Floyd County over to I-75 has been pushed back again, to Oct. 2022.
The Rome-Cartersville development corridor is now slated to be bid in August of 2022. The route has been tweaked slightly since Ciavarro spoke to the Rome Tourism Board a year ago.
The intersection with I-75 has been moved slightly to the north, off of the originally planned alignment with Old Grassdale Road at the Budweiser plant.
The route has looped north of a small subdivision just west of the interstate, taking advantage of a power line easement. He said that additional right of way acquisition needed for that project will get under way in the fall.
The final two sections of the bypass around Rome are now slated to be bid in 2023 and 2025.
The $120 million leg from U.S. 27 below Georgia Highlands College around to Ga. 101 will be put to bid in the summer of 2023. The final section, from Ga. 101 around to U.S. 411 east, estimated to cost $99 million, will go to bid in the summer of of 2025.
Of more immediate interest, Ciavarro also said that GDOT is planning to repave U.S. 411 from the Bartow County line in to Rome. Bids are slated for July of this year. U.S. 27 north from Loop 1 to Rosedale Road is also slated for repaving in November of this year.
While he didn't have a timetable project, Ciavarro also said GDOT was looking at construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Second Avenue and East 12th Street.
"We have plenty of right of way and I'm excited, I think this is going to work really well," Ciavarro said.