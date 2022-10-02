Turned away from urgent care — and toward a big ER bill

Frankie Cook lost control of her car while driving a friend home from high school. Frankie’s dad, Russell, picked her up at the crash site and drove her to an urgent care clinic, but they were turned away. “‘We don't take third-party insurance,’” Russell says the receptionist told them.

 Audra Melton

Kaiser Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at Kaiser Family Foundation. KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In