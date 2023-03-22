Michael Shane Cramer, a 53-year-old man from Tunnel Hill, was convicted by a Catoosa County jury Wednesday on two counts of child molestation and one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes.
The evidence presented over the course of a two day trial, presided over by Judge Don W. Thompson, showed that Cramer began molesting his 13-year-old daughter in the summer of 2018. The victim had lived most of her life until that point with her maternal grandparents and had never met Cramer.
According to testimony during the trial:
Cramer was able to get visitation and weekend visits were allowed over that summer. It was during visits at his home in Tunnel Hill, that Cramer would molest the child.
That September, the victim’s grandfather located text messages on her cellphone from Cramer that referenced the acts and expressed his intent to molest her again on future visits. The grandfather contacted the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office and turned the cellphone over to them.
CCSO Lt. Todd Pitts contacted Cramer and interviewed him about the sexual text messages he had sent his daughter. Cramer provided a lengthy interview wherein he first denied touching her, then admitted to teaching her how to masturbate. He finally admitted to rubbing her on her inner thigh, but maintained it was not for a sexual purpose, but was only to see if his daughter “had the self-control to stop him.”
The jury was unconvinced of Cramer’s explanation and deliberated for less than two hours before returning guilty verdicts. Cramer was sentenced immediately to 40 years, with 39 of those years to be served in the Georgia Department of Corrections.
Over the two day trial, testimony was given against Cramer by Pitts, District Attorney Chief Investigator Christy Smith, and Senior Forensic Interviewer Holly Kittle from the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Children’s Advocacy Center.
The victim in the case also bravely took the witness stand to confront Cramer and describe the abuse he inflicted on her.
The State of Georgia was represented by Assistant District Attorney Deanna Reisman, assisted by administrative staff Leann Black and Jennifer Jackson. She said Pitts, Smith and Victim Advocate Amber Armstrong provided invaluable assistance during the course of the prosecution.