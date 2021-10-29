Early voting ended Friday for the Rome and Cave Spring. The last chance to weigh in will be Tuesday.
Floyd County Interim Chief Elections Clerk Vanessa Waddell said there were XXXX advance ballots cast in the Rome races. Cave Spring voters had turned in 46 ballots by Friday, according to City Clerk Judy Dickinson, who is the election supervisor.
Rome had 1,150 early voters in 2019, when there were six commission seats on the ballot and the Sunday Brunch referendum that let alcohol service start at 11 a.m. in restaurants. The 2017 election, which would normally mirror this year's, also had a countywide SPLOST referendum that sparked higher turnout.
Voters this year will fill three Rome City Commission seats and all seven on the Rome Board of Education. All registered voters in the city limits will be able to mark one candidate per seat.
For the school board, Tracy McDew, Pascha Burge and Ron Roach are vying with incumbents Faith Collins, Jill Fisher, Melissa Davis, Will Byington, Alvin Jackson and John Uldrick. The top seven vote-getters will start 4-year terms in January.
Two city commission incumbents, Jamie Doss and Randy Quick, are running for reelection. Elaina Beeman, Victor Hixon, Tyrone Holland and LuGina Brown also are seeking one of the three seats.
All city precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Mount Alto North precinct has been moved from the church to Anthony Recreation Center, 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd.
Cave Spring
Voters in the city of Cave Spring will cast their ballots at City Hall, 10 Georgia Ave. during the same time period.
Three of the five City Council seats are on the ballot as separate races and each incumbent has a challenger.
Post 3 pits Jason West against incumbent Nellie McCain. Post 4 is Stacey Royston versus incumbent Charles Jackson. Post 5 is Steven Pierce or incumbent Nancy Fricks.
All eligible voters can pick one in each contest.
Voters by mail must ensure their ballots are returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Their status can be checked on Georgia My Voter Page online. Voters whose ballots aren't marked as received by Tuesday have the option of voting at their precinct instead, after asking the poll workers to invalidate, "spoil," the mailed ballot.
Rome absentee voters also can hand-carry their ballot to the drop box at the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Monday during business hours and Tuesday until 7 p.m. A new state law allows just one drop box per county, inside a monitored location.