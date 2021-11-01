Polls are open in Rome and Cave Spring on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must live inside the city limits to participate in the municipal elections.
The Rome City Commission and Board of Education will each see at least one new member when all the votes are counted.
In Cave Spring, there are contests for all three City Council seats. The Post 3 race pits Jason West against incumbent Nellie McCain. Post 4 is Stacey Royston versus incumbent Charles Jackson. Post 5 is Steven Pierce or incumbent Nancy Fricks.
Cave Spring voters cast their ballots at City Hall, 10 Georgia Ave.
In Rome, all three City Commission Ward 3 seats will be filled. Commissioner Wendy Davis is vacating hers to seek the Democratic nomination for the 14th District congressional race in 2022.
The remaining two incumbents, Jamie Doss and Randy Quick, are on the ballot along with Elaina Beeman, Victor Hixon, Tyrone Holland and LuGina Brown. Voters citywide can choose up to three.
All seven Rome school board seats are up for election, but Beeman did not seek another term, choosing to run for the city commission post.
Tracy McDew, Pascha Burge and Ron Roach are vying with six incumbents: Faith Collins, Jill Fisher, Melissa Davis, Will Byington, Alvin Jackson and John Uldrick. Voters can choose up to seven candidates.
Rome voters must vote at their assigned precincts.
East Rome is at the Floyd County Health Department, 16 E. 12th St.; Mt. Alto North has been moved from the church to Anthony Recreation Center, 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd.; Mt. Alto South is at Fellowship Baptist Church, 314 Burnett Ferry Road; North Rome and Town Rome are at the Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive; and South Rome is in Lovejoy Baptist Church’s Joy Center, 436 Branham Ave.
Absentee ballots
Absentee ballots must be received before the polls close at 7 p.m.
If necessary, Cave Spring voters can hand-carry theirs to the precinct at City Hall. Rome voters may use the drop box inside the Elections and Registration Department in the basement of the Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave.
Absentee voters whose mailed ballots have not been received may opt to have that ballot spoiled and vote in person. To check the status, and for other personalized voting information, visit the Georgia My Voter Page online.